'Sachin Sachin' chants break out in Abu Dhabi after MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match

The familiar 'Sachin Sachin' chants returned to the cricket ground after a long time as the crowd at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi honoured Sachin Tendulkar after the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match on Thursday. KKR displayed a clinical performance to beat the defending champions by 7 wickets. Young batsmen Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi were the stars of the shows but it seemed like the Abu Dhabi crowd forgot about all those as soon as they got a glimpse of Sachin at the end of the match.

Sachin, who is the mentor of Mumbai Indians, made his way onto the sidelines to shake hands with the KKR players after the match was over when the 'Sachin Sachin' chants broke out in the stadium.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard gets angry at Prasidh Krishna after KKR pacer tries to intimidate him – WATCH

The chants were so loud that MI captain Rohit Sharma had trouble in hearing questions from the commentators in the post-match interview.

Tendulkar was greeted with similar chants pretty much everywhere he went to play cricket during his days.

Coming back to Thursday's IPL match, it was a statement from KKR for the rest of the teams in the Indian Premier League.

Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 30), playing his second IPL game, displayed the wide range of his strokes alongside Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42) to enable KKR to chase MI's modest total of 155 for six with as many as 29 balls to spare.

Quinton de Kock struck an entertaining 55 for MI before KKR bowlers bounced back in the last 10 overs, conceding 75 runs and taking five wickets.

Shubman Gill and Iyer gave KKR another flying start with the first two overs bowled by Trent Boult and Adam Milne going for 15 runs each.

Gill flicked Boult for a delightful six while Iyer pulled the New Zealand pace spearhead to set the tone for the rest of the innings.

While Jasprit Bumrah found Gill's stumps in the third over, Iyer went on to play a memorable knock comprising four boundaries and three sixes.

Iyer and Tripathi shared an 88-run stand for the second wicket which completely shut the door on MI, who suffered their second loss since IPL's resumption.

ALSO READ | 'We're definitely going to see a lot more of him in international cricket': Morgan's big praise for IND & KKR youngster

Earlier, the KKR spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine did a commendable job to restrict MI to 155 for 6 despite a solid opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

(With PTI inputs)