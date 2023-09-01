Tendulkar's Asia Cup record in danger as Rohit, Kohli eye run-fest against Pakistan

With all the history and prestige attached to it, the Asia Cup has also been acting as the perfect preparation for World Cups for the last two seasons. Last year it was just before the T20 World Cup and this time, it is giving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan just the right exposure before the ODI World Cup. For the uninitiated, the Asia Cup's format is dictated by the nearest World Cup. Though Pakistan are the co-host of the showpiece event, Team India will play their entire Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka. They begin their campaign against Pakistan. India skipper Rohit Sharma and ex-captain Virat Kohli will be eager to rewrite history books in the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can rewrite history at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka(AP-PTI)

Kohli will have to almost double his run-talley if the ex-India skipper wants to become the all-time leading ODI run-getter at the Asia Cup this year. Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya is the top scorer in the history of the continental tournament. The Sri Lankan batting legend had smashed 1,220 runs in 25 ODIs. Jayasuriya is followed by another Sri Lankan legend - Kumar Sangakkara. After the two Sri Lankan icons, the list mentions Sachin Tendulkar, who accumulated 971 runs in 23 ODIs at the Asia Cup.

Rohit eyes Tendulkar's records at Asia Cup

When it comes to ODI cricket, Tendulkar is the most successful Indian batter at the Asia Cup. However, Tendulkar is only 226 runs ahead of India skipper Rohit. Rohit has scored 745 runs in 22 ODIs at the Asia Cup. The 36-year-old is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the Asia Cup. A successful campaign for Rohit in Sri Lanka and the Hitman can surpass Tendulkar by becoming the all-time leading run-getter for India at the continental tournament. India's all-format captain is also closing in on 10,000 runs. The senior batter has scored 9,837 runs for India in 244 ODIs. Rohit will lead India in its campaign opener against Pakistan on Saturday.

Unique record waiting for Hitman in IND vs PAK clash

A maximum from Rohit's bat in the high-voltage clash can make him the biggest six-hitting Indian at the Asia Cup. Rohit is one six away from matching Suresh Raina's tally of 18 sixes - the most by an Indian batter at the Asia Cup. He can also match Tendulkar's record tally of half-centuries (8) at the Asia Cup. Rohit (7) is just a single half-century away from getting himself on level terms with the Little Master.

King Kohli not even in top 10!

India captain's predecessor, run-machine Kohli (12) is not among the top 10 leading run-getters at the Asia Cup. The 34-year-old was rested for the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup that India won under Rohit's leadership. Kohli is behind MS Dhoni (648) in the list of leading run-getters for India at the showpiece event.

Who has scored most centuries for India at Asia Cup?

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter for India with 613 runs in 11 ODIs. Averaging 61.30, Kohli has the most centuries by an Indian batter in the Asia Cup. Just like runs, Kohli will have to double his century tally to match Jayasuriya, who has the most tons (6) in the ODIs at the Asia Cup. Kohli has 12,898 runs in 275 ODIs for India.

King Kohli can join Tendulkar in elite club

The ex-India skipper is expected to join the 13k club in ODIs at the Asia Cup. He can become the second Indian after Tendulkar to complete 13,000 runs in the 50-over format. Kohli is also 418 runs away from smashing 26,000 runs in international cricket. He can become the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of international cricket. Kohli (25,582) is only behind Tendulkar (34,357), Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483) and Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) in the iconic list.

