Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI to felicitate WC-winning India U19 women's team at Narendra Modi Stadium

India's victorious women's U19 team will be felicitated by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI office bearers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Shafali Varma-led Indian side beat England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup to win the cup. This was India's first ICC world title in women's cricket in any format.

"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

The BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious India U-19 team and support staff members.

India opener Shweta Sehrawat ended as the tournament's top run-scorer, hammering 297 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Parshavi Chopra was India's leading wicket-taker, scalping 11 wickets from 6 matches.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder and the current BCCI president, Roger Binny, lauded the U19 girls for their 'fearless cricket' in the tournament in South Africa.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate the India U-19 Women's team for their title glory at the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup. The team played with a fearless approach and created history by winning the coveted trophy. This was the inaugural edition of the tournament and our team's achievement has set a benchmark to inspire the upcoming cricketers in the country," he said.

"The India U-19 Women's team has done the entire country proud by their stupendous success at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The Shafali Verma-led unit showed tremendous skill and grit to overcome the challenges and blazed their way to glory. The BCCI has always valued age-group cricket and the title triumph is another sign that women's cricket in India is thriving. This success also highlights the depth of cricketing talent in the country and augurs well as we inch closer to the inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) which will further fuel interest in women's cricket," Jay Shah said.

