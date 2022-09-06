Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Tendulkar extends support to Arshdeep Singh amidst online backlash

Published on Sep 06, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Many ex-cricketers from both India and Pakistan came together in support of the young pacer, who bowled an exceptional final over during the contest despite ending on the losing side.

ByHT Sports Desk

The Men In Blue had a tough outing against Pakistan last Sunday but it proved to even tougher for young pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was mercilessly trolled following the contest, which India lost by five wickets. It all started with the 23-year-old dropping Asif Ali in the 18th over when the batter was yet to open his account.

Asif made full use of the lifeline as he went to smash 16 off 8 balls before getting out against Arshdeep in the final over of the 182-run chase. Pakistan eventually chased down the target with one ball to spare as fans witnessed a nail-biting encounter between the arch rivals.

However, what followed next was absolutely shameful as racist slurs were passed on Arshdeep on social media platforms.

Ever since the incident many ex-cricketers from both the countries came together in support of the young pacer, who bowled an exceptional final over during the contest despite ending on the losing side. The latest member to extend his support to the pacer is none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who urged the supporters to keep the sports clean from personal attacks.

In a series of tweets earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Tendulkar wrote: "Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard..

“.. and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes.”

India will now lock horns with Sri Lanka, which is a must-win encounter for Rohit Sharma and co in order to remain in contention for the Asia Cup final. Their opponent won their previous Super 4 encounter against Afghanistan and will eye for a win, which will strengthen their chances of reaching the finale, which will be played on September 11.

