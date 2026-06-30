Sachin Tendulkar honours Ben Stokes' legacy after England all-rounder's retirement: ‘You added a new edge to your side’

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Ben Stokes after the England all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket. Stokes made the surprise decision during the third Test against New Zealand, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career. His final months in international cricket were not without controversy, as he served a one-match suspension during his last series for breaching the team's curfew. Despite that setback, Stokes leaves the game as one of England's finest all-rounders, having played countless match-winning innings and produced memorable performances across all formats.

Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Ben Stokes' remarkable career(PTI and AFP Images)

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Stokes also signed off with a strong record as England's Test captain. He led the team in 44 matches, winning 24 and losing 17, while two Tests ended in draws, finishing with a win percentage of 54.54. England adopted a bold, attacking approach under Stokes, recording memorable victories and changing the way the team approached Test cricket. His leadership left a lasting mark on the side and helped shape one of the most distinctive eras in England's recent Test history.

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{{^usCountry}} Tendulkar hailed Stokes as one of England's greatest all-rounders, praising his fearless approach, positive mindset and ability to deliver in pressure situations. The Indian batting great also credited Stokes' captaincy, saying his bold tactics and sharp reading of the game gave England a fresh identity in Test cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tendulkar hailed Stokes as one of England's greatest all-rounders, praising his fearless approach, positive mindset and ability to deliver in pressure situations. The Indian batting great also credited Stokes' captaincy, saying his bold tactics and sharp reading of the game gave England a fresh identity in Test cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ".@benstokes38, I’ve always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you’ve been one of England’s finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side," Tendulkar wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ".@benstokes38, I’ve always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you’ve been one of England’s finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side," Tendulkar wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

.@benstokes38, I’ve always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you’ve been one of England’s finest, and as a captain, your… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2026

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The India batting great also wished Stokes well for life after international cricket, saying the England star's passion for the game would make stepping away from the field the toughest challenge. He signed off by wishing Stokes success in the next chapter of his journey.

"Wishing you the very best for what comes next. Though knowing you, staying away from the middle might be the hardest part. Good luck for your next innings!" he added.

Stokes finishes as one of England's greatest all-rounders

Stokes bows out with a remarkable Test record that reflects his value as one of England's finest all-rounders. Across 122 matches, he scored 7,273 runs at an average of 34.47, registering 14 centuries and a highest score of 258. He also made a major impact with the ball, taking 252 wickets during his Test career. Whether with bat or ball, Stokes consistently produced performances that changed the course of matches, earning a reputation as one of England's most influential cricketers in the longest format.

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