Sachin Tendulkar lauds Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon after Australia win first Ashes Test

Australia looked down and out on Day 1 of the first Test in the Ashes against England at Edgbaston. But Steve Smith kick started a comeback by scoring a century in his first Test back from a ball-tampering ban. Australia eventually completed an incredible comeback in the Test as they bowled out England for 146 to win the match by 241 runs.

Nathan Lyon was at his destructive best in the second innings as he picked up 6 wickets to rattle the English batsmen. However, Smith was the catalyst of Australia’s comeback as he scored tons in both the innings to take the visitors to a comfortable position.

READ | Steve Smith hailed as ‘best Test batsman we’ve seen’ by Australia’s Tim Paine

Lyon and Smith have been getting plaudits from the cricketing committee for their efforts in the first Test. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was also in awe of their performance and tweeted his appreciation of the duo.

‘Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket. Terrific bowling by @NathLyon421. Congratulations to Australia for winning the first Test match,’ Tendulkar tweeted.

It was Lyon and Pat Cummins who cleaned up the English line-up. Cummins took 4 wickets to complement Lyon’s six. It was Australia’s first win at Edgbaston since 2001 and it ended England’s run off 11 successive wins at the Birmingham ground.

Earlier in the match, Smith scored his 24th and 25th Test century to take England to the cleaners. Matthew Wade also scored his 3rd hundred as Australia gave England a target of 397 runs, which they eventually fell short of 251 runs.

