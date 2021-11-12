‘God of Cricket’: Tendulkar leaves fans amazed with exact prediction of Finch's dismissal by Shaheen during semis

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is fondly called the ‘god of cricket’ by his fans, produced another masterclass to bedazzle his admirers. Ahead of the semi-final clash between Australia and Pakistan, which the former won by five wickets, the former India cricketer shared an video on Instagram, where he spoke about the individual match-ups that one can expect from the clash.

Tendulkar in the video mentioned that he would like to see a tussle between Aaron Finch and Shaheen Afridi, adding that if the Australia skipper tries to play the pacer across the line early in the innings, he will either be trapped LBW or bowled.

Tendulkar's prediction was right on target as Finch was dismissed on a golden duck by the Pakistan speedster. The Australian batter shuffled across the crease and just as Tendulkar pointed out, he tried to play the ball across the line and was trapped LBW, with the ball clearly hitting the stumps.

The former India cricketer then shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: "You get them right sometimes."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's stellar run in the T20 World Cup came to an end after the side endured their first defeat against Finch and co in Dubai on Thursday. After being invited to bat first, Pakistan posted a challenging 176/4 in 20 overs.

Australia, on the other hand, got off to a slow start but a fine knock by David Warner at the top and a superb finish by Matthew Wade helped Aussies wrap the 177-run chase with an over to spare.