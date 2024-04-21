Sachin Tendulkar left dumbfounded as SRH prove him wrong with 'mind-boggling' show vs DC, delivers king-sized reaction

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced yet another incredible performance with the bat, as they smashed 266/7 in the 2024 Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals to secure a brilliant win on Saturday. In another brilliant display of power-hitting, the opening duo of Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) broke the record for the highest powerplay total, smashing 125 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins celebrates with a teammate after Hyderabad won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Consquently, SRH ended with the fourth-highest total in the league history, and defeated Rishabh Pant's men by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Interestingly, former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar stated that the Capitals had a chance of defeating the Sunrisers during the halfway mark of the match.

“In spite of this phenomenal start by @SunRisers, I have a feeling @DelhiCapitals have a good chance to win this game. How many of you agree?” Tendulkar had written on his official X, formerly Twitter, account.

At one point, it seemed the Delhi Capitals would do the unthinkable; they raced to 81/2 by the end of the powerplay, with their Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk producing an onslaught on the SRH bowlers. The DC star had quickly moved to 65 off just 17 deliveries and had smashed Mayank Markande for three successive sixes when the spinner eventually got the better of the Fraser-McGurk on the final ball of the seventh over.

His wicket put a halt on DC's run-scoring, and it didn't help the side that its captain, Rishabh Pant, struggled to get going all throughout the innings. Pant was the last man dismissed on 44 off 35 balls, as the Capitals were bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs.

Tendulkar's reaction to SRH win

Following the Sunrisers' impressive victory, Tendulkar heaped praise on Pat Cummins' men. He lauded Head and Abhishek in particular, and also reserved praise for Shahbaz Ahmed, who had remained unbeaten on 59 to give the SRH a strong finish.

“What is it with @SunRisers that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone! Today was a game where they completely outclassed @DelhiCapitals. They, of course, batted well thanks to a mind-boggling start by @travishead34 & @IamAbhiSharma4 and a wonderful finish by Shahbaz. And in the 2nd half of the game, they bowled much better than DC, with their variations proving to be very effective. Well played, SRH!” Tendulkar wrote.