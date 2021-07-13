'Sachin Tendulkar of T20s': Twitter erupts after Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to score 14000 runs in T20s

Chris Gayle on Tuesday took Twitter by storm. The West Indies batsman became the first cricketer in the world to score 14000 runs in T20 cricket, prompting Twitterati to term him the ‘Sachin Tendulkar of T20s'. Gayle achieved the landmark with a match-winning half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20I, which helped West Indies beat the visitors by six wickets and seal the five-match series.

Gayle hit seven sixes and four boundaries and finished with 67 off 38 balls at Gros Islet. This was Gayle’s first T20I fifty since 2016 and it was a record-breaking one.

The left-hander, who was already the highest run-scorer of the shortest format, got to the landmark 14000 runs when he reached his fifty off 33 balls against Australia.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar reveals the 'toughest' batsman he had bowled to

Gayle currently has 14038 runs in 431 T20 matches. The next best in the list of most runs in T20s is Kieron Pollard, who has 10836 runs in 545 matches. Only four cricketers – Gayle was the first – have scored more than 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Gayle also has a record 22 T20 hundreds to his name in the shortest format.

Gayle’s blistering innings batting at No.3 helped West Indies chase down the 142-run target in 14.5 overs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Gayle becoming the first cricketer to score 14000 T20 runs

There are still some who might go “oh it’s only T20 cricket” but 14,000 runs is an unimaginable number of runs in a format where a batsman rarely faces over 40 balls an innings. @henrygayle is indeed to T20 cricket what @sachin_rt is to ODIs #WIvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 13, 2021

Wow. Seven sixes in Chris Gayle's innings of 67 today takes him over the 14,000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket 🤯 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Q8FvQ04xLh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle falls to Riley Meredith, but not before a trademark fifty, passing 14,000 T20 runs in the process!#WIvAUS | https://t.co/gtzSxh0BjZ pic.twitter.com/VY1N9XPczT — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle Completed 14K Runs in T20 Cricket Career. What a Legend of the game. #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/CNSSnCfZxZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle ate the age of 42, is the first to reach 14,000 runs in T20 Cricket. #WIvAUS #AusvWi pic.twitter.com/fMk2n1EKWl — baqi (@baqicricketer) July 13, 2021





"It's a great journey. I'm so happy and so pleased to get a series win. I just want to commend stand-in captain Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team," Gayle said.

"You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs was pleasing."

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first and had made a steady start before opener Matthew Wade (23) was bowled by Obed McCoy and Mitchell Marsh (nine) was trapped leg-before by Fabian Allen as the visitors reached 72-2 in 10 overs.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh then dismissed Alex Carey (13) and skipper Aaron Finch (30) in the 12th over to leave Australia in trouble at 80-4 but Henriques and Turner staged a recovery.

The duo put on 59 runs for the fifth wicket before Henriques was caught at deep mid-wicket by Allen off Dwayne Bravo in the last over and Turner was run out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON