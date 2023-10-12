Tendulkar reacts after Rohit breaks India legend's WC record in build-up to IND vs PAK clash: 'Sets things up nicely'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma capped off a record-fest outing in New Delhi to seal India's second straight win at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The veteran Indian opener played a masterful knock as his century sealed India's eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in match No.9 of the ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Skipper Rohit notched up his 31st century to smash Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record.

Tendulkar was all praise for Rohit(ANI-HT)

Rohit's 31st ton was his seventh century in the ODI World Cup. Rohit surpassed batting legend Tendulkar, who previously held the record for most World Cup centuries. Before Rohit tormented the Afghanistan bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets to prevent Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. from registering a par total. Bumrah recorded his career-best figures (4 for 39) in the ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli zooms past Sachin Tendulkar to script another sensational World Cup record during AFG vs IND match

Tendulkar reacts after Rohit scripts history

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), batting legend Tendulkar lauded Bumrah and Rohit for their superlative efforts at the ODI World Cup. “Two fine performances by Bumrah and Rohit, who were well supported by the bowling and batting units respectively. The 2 games have seen different players contributing and that sets things up nicely for the 14th of October. Look forward!," Tendulkar said. Two-time champions India will meet 1992 winners Pakistan in its next match at the ODI World Cup.

Tendulkar, who won the World Cup title in 2011, scored 6 centuries in 44 innings of the ICC event. Indian skipper Rohit managed to break Tendulkar's record by registering the seventh ton in his 19th innings. Rohit also eclipsed Chris Gayle by smashing 556 sixes - the most by any player in international cricket. Rohit has also scored the third-most centuries in ODI cricket. The senior batter is only behind Virat Kohli (47) and Tendulkar (49) on the elite list.

Skipper Rohit became the joint-fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Both David Warner and Rohit completed 1,000 runs in 19 innings at the World Cup. Rohit's 63-ball ton is also the fastest by an Indian at the ODI World Cup. Speaking ahead of India's blockbuster match against Pakistan at the World Cup, skipper Rohit urged his teammates to focus on controlling the controllables. "For us it is crucial that we don't worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well," Rohit said.

