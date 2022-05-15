Tendulkar recalls Mumbai Indians memories with Andrew Symonds in heartfelt tribute; Kohli 'shocked and saddened'

The cricket fraternity is mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds, who has tragically died in a car accident. According to a statement by the Queensland Police, the accident happened in Hervey Range Road, about 50 km outside Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night. With Symonds' passing, Australian cricket has now lost three prominent figures within as many months. In March, spin legend Shane Warne and former wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh had died within hours of each other.

Tributes are being paid to Symonds following his death, and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter profile to mourn the loss of the former Australia all-rounder.

“Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends,” Tendulkar wrote.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also took to his official Twitter account to condole the death of the former Aussie all-rounder.

“Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment,” Kohli wrote.

Another former India cricket, VVS Laxman, who played against Symonds on a number of occasions during their international career, also paid tribute to the Aussie star. “Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news,” wrote Laxman.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.

One of his greatest moments on the cricketing field came when he blasted 143 off 125 balls after coming on to bat with Australia at 86 for four against Pakistan in the opening ODI of the 2003 World Cup.

Symonds scored 5088 runs, including six hundreds, in his ODI career since making his debut in 1998. He also featured in 14 T20Is and averaged 48.14, besides playing in the IPL for now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the final stages of his career. He also hit 1462 runs with two hundreds and 10 fifties after being picked for the Tests in 2004 against Sri Lanka.

