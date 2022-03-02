'Told the physio that I'll ask BCCI to rest me': Tendulkar reveals being in awful pain before producing historic ODI ton

Of the many batting records which the great Sachin Tendulkar holds, the one that may stand the test of time is his gigantic achievement of scoring 100 international centuries. A total of 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODI, Tendulkar reached a 100 hundreds during the 2012 Asia Cup game against Bangladesh. As it turned out, it was his penultimate ODI match as Tendulkar would announce his retirement from the 50-over format on December 23 the same year.

When the world thinks of Tendulkar’s best year in cricket, 1998 comes to mind. He lit up the year scoring 2541 runs from 42 innings, a combined Test and ODI average of 68.67 and strike-rate of 93.69 with 12 hundreds and eight fifties. Tendulkar would dominate world cricket for another decade and more, and the closest he came to repeating his genius from 1998 was 12 years later in 2010.

Battling questions about his age and longevity, Tendulkar burned up the charts in 2010, scoring Test centuries in Chittagong, Mirpur, Kolkata, Colombo, Bangalore and Centurion. Also, it was the year when Tendulkar became the first man in history to score a ODI double century. It was unheard of. A leading cricket website crashed as the great man approached the magical number. Surreal.

But did you know that Tendulkar almost did not play that match? Yes, the former India batter recently revealed that on the morning of that ODI in Gwalior against South Africa, his entire body was ‘paining and aching’. But with the series on the lines, Tendulkar decided to play on.

"Records just happen. In my wildest dreams also I did not know if I was ever going to get a double-hundred. In fact, I had had a very good season till then. There were a lot of aches and pains in my body on that morning," Tendulkar had told ESPNCricinfo.

"I was actually on the physio table at the hotel room and telling the physio that my body is so tired right now, I'm drained because every part of my body was aching and I was strapping it in my preparation. So I told him that if we win this match I am going to ask BCCI to rest me for the third ODI. If we don't win then obviously, I will play. But I hope we win today's match and we close the series."

For 24 years, Tendulkar played. Clearly, it wouldn’t have been possible without his fierce determination and insatiable hunger and passion; which is perhaps the moment he stepped onto the field, the physical struggle vanished and it was taken over by the euphoria of the sport.

"The moment I went out on the field, having taken a few painkillers, the game took over. Such is a power of any sport. For a second also I did not think about my injuries, and aches and pains. I was so engrossed; it was a beautiful feeling. What I am trying to say is even when I had scored the hundred, never did I think of the double hundred. I was just thinking jo hona hai hone do (whatever happens, let it). I said [to myself] I am just going to continue batting - that was the aim," Tendulkar had said.

