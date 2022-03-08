Sachin Tendulkar reveals Shane Warne once refused to finish a meal cooked by him: 'He kept nudging my manager'

Shane Warne is one of the greatest cricketers to have played the sport. With 708 Test wickets and over 1000 international scalps, Warne, a former Australian cricketer, is considered a legend of the sport and is hailed to have revolutionised leg-spin bowling. But as competitive a bowler Warne was on the field, he was equally friendly and hilarious off it and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has one such story to reveal. Warne passed away on Friday, aged 52, with autopsy report revealing natural death.

Speaking on his documentary on Amazon Prime, Warne had recalled one of the most hilarious dinner stories involving his long-time cricket rival and India legend, Sachin.

During his 1998 tour of India, Warne was invited to Sachin's place in Mumbai where he was served a spicy chicken dish and although he believed he could handle it, he couldn't.

“Sachin and I got along great, we were great mates and still are," Warne said. "When we got to India, it was Warne vs Tendulkar, it wasn’t Australia vs India. Everyone wanted to see it. I went to his place…I thought I will go for dinner and then go back to the hotel. I took a bite of the chicken to start with and nearly blew my head off. I kept cutting it up and moving it to the side. I had too much respect for him and for his family."

The former India cricket too recalled the story saying that Warne had ended up cooking a traditional Australian dish for dinner - bangers and mash.

“We were in Mumbai and I said why don’t you come home for a meal. I said do you like Indian food? He said I love it and he said however you guys cook at home," Sachin said.

"I noticed that Shane kept nudging my manager all the time…my manager told me that Shane hadn’t eaten anything. While I am busy serving others, Shane is putting his food onto his plate and that’s when I realised Shane can not handle spicy food.

"He didn’t want to hurt me, but he kept nudging my manager and saying ‘help me’. By the end of that evening, Shane had gone into the kitchen and was making sausages and beans and mashed potatoes – he ended up eating that at my place.

"That’s Shane for you."