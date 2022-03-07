Autopsy report reveals Shane Warne's reason for death, police investigate woman over legend's body security breach

The autopsy reports have revealed the reason behind the death of Australia cricket legend Shane Warne, who had passed away on Friday. Warne, aged 52, was initially revealed to have died of suspected heart attack while he was on a vacation in Thailand with his friends. Autopsy report, as confirmed by Thai authorities, revealed that he died of natural causes.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said, according to Channel News Asia.

“Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law.”

ALSO READ: Shane Warne once said to Ganguly 'these 40000 people haven't come here to see you block, but to watch Sachin play shots'

Warne was found unresponsive at the villa in Thailand they were staying it. His friends tried to revive him for 20 minutes but they failed before he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Thai police is also investigating a potential security breach involving the body of Warne, by a German woman, which was captured in film. According to ABC, the woman entered the ambulance with Warne's body and spent over half a minute alone in the vehicle. She was carrying a small bunch of flowers while approaching the ambulance and was accompanied by a Thai woman, who was seen talking to the authorities near the ferry ramp.

The two are then seen walking towards the ambulance with the German woman approaching the window. The driver then opens the door and the woman is seen closing it behind her. The Thai police is concerned over the time spent alone with the body which was still subject to autopsy.

It has been reported by Fox Sports that Thai police had understood that the woman personally knew the former Australian cricketer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON