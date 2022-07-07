'Before stepping down, I suggested Sourav's name': Tendulkar reveals why he recommended Ganguly for India vice-captaincy

While MS Dhoni remains the architect behind India's three ICC titles within six years, Sourav Ganguly is credited for building a formidable core and backing youngsters to the hilt. The southpaw from Bengal over the reins of the Indian cricket team from Sachin Tendulkar. During his tenure as leader, the likes of Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sehwag, Ashish Nehra, and Harbhajan Singh burgeoned into strong pillars of Indian cricket. Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli not a certainty in India’s T20I side anymore, his form will be monitored': Former India cricketer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganguly, who led India in 49 Tests in his close to five-year stint at the helm, is currently the president of BCCI. He had a win percentage of 42.85 with 21 wins, 15 draws and 13 defeats. As the 'Prince of Kolkata' – who always wore his heart on his sleeve – turns 50 on July 8 (Friday), batting great Tendulkar lavished high praise on Ganguly, who has donned many hats and excelled in all of them so far.

"Sourav was a great captain. He knew how to maintain a balance - between giving freedom to the players and giving them certain responsibilities," Tendulkar told PTI in an interview.

"When he took over, Indian cricket was in a transition phase. We needed the next bunch of players who could set a platform for propelling India forward."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar, who formed a great friendship with Ganguly during their spell with the Indian team, revealed why he termed Ganguly as his successor. Tendulkar was appointed the captain after India’s dismal show in the 1999 World Cup. But a disastrous Australia tour, followed by the team’s home series defeat against South Africa, led to his exit from the role.

"Before stepping down, during India's tour of Australia in which I was the captain, I had suggested Sourav to be made the vice-captain of the team," Tendulkar revealed.

"I had seen him from close quarters, played cricket with him, and knew he had the right qualities to take Indian cricket forward. He was a good leader. I, therefore, recommended his name. Sourav never looked back and what he has achieved for India is out there for all of us to see," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganguly and Tendulkar opened the batting 136 times for India in ODIs, scoring 6609 runs at an average of 49.32 with 21 century and 23 fifty-plus stands. It was Tendulkar who had advised the left-handed batter to start opening the batting for India in ODIs. Ganguly played 10 ODIs in his career before being promoted as an opener.

"Sourav and I gave our best. We wanted to play our parts in what the team required and we wanted to win matches for India.

"But beyond that, we never thought about anything. We are thankful to the people, for considering us a good opening pair and for appreciating what we were able to do for India," said Tendulkar, who has always been an epitome of humility," said Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON