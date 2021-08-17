Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly bask in the glory of India's famous win vs England at Lord's

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were the flag bearers as the Indian cricketing fraternity celebrated Virat Kohli and Co.’s famous victory over England at Lord’s on Monday. India, coming back from behind, beat England by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Apart from Sachin and Ganguly, a host of other notable former India cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer, Mohammad Kaif, Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to express their delight over India’s performance.

India made a stunning comeback into the Test match through an unbroken 102-run ninth-wicket partnership between pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, which helped them set England a stiff 272-run target in 60 overs on a fifth-day track that barely had any demons.

But the bowling performance that Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami put up to bowl England out in 51.5 overs, was top drawer.

Here is how the Indian cricketers basked in the glory of their third win at Lord’s

“Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close,” wrote BCCI president Ganguly.

“That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne... And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

"What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win," wrote VVS Laxman.

England were in dire straits at 1-2 after Bumrah and Shami removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for nought apiece.

Fellow paceman Siraj then followed up with 4-32 -- a return that saw him end the match by bowling No 11 James Anderson to seal an India win that followed their 1986 and 2014 Test triumphs at Lord's.

Earlier, Shami, with 56 not out, and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India's second innings 298-8 declared.

"I feel super proud of the whole team," said India captain Kohli. "The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days.

"The way we played this morning with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Burmah with the bat was important.

"We believed we could get them out in 60 overs and the bowlers were outstanding."