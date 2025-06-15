Sachin Tendulkar steps in, speaks to BCCI, ECB after Pataudi Trophy rebranded to Anderson-Tendulkar: 'Change of heart…'

India and England are all set to play for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy once the five-match series begins on Friday, June 20 in Headingley. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier decided to rebrand the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, this decision has been met with a lukewarm response, with several pundits questioning the need to move on from the Pataudi name. Sachin Tendulkar forces ECB to have a change of heart after Pataudi Trophy rebranded(HT_PRINT)

However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, Sachin Tendulkar has decided to step in and he has forced the ECB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have a change of heart. The report states that the Master Blaster spoke to the BCCI and ECB officials regarding continuing with the Pataudi legacy.

Jay Shah, the current ICC chairman also stepped in to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the Pataudi name in the series between India and England remains undiminished.

"Yes, there is a confirmed plan to retain the Pataudi link in the England-India series," Cricbuzz quoted an ECB official as saying.

The authorities will likely now name a medallion in honour of the late MAK Pataudi, which will, in all probability, be awarded to the series-winning captain.

The launch of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy pushed back

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was set to be unveiled on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. However, it was pushed back in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, which resulted in the loss of 241 lives.

Hindustan Times reported on Saturday that plans were in place to unveil the silverware on Day 4 of the WTC Final. However, the launch was called off at the final moment as both BCCI and ECB thought the time was not right.

James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the modern-day greats. The England pacer retired from international cricket in July 2024. He is the leading wicket-taker in Tests when it comes to fast bowlers.

He has 704 wickets to his name in 188 Tests. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in Tests, having scored 15,921 runs.

It is not known why exactly ECB decided to rebrand the Pataudi Trophy. India and England played for the Pataudi Trophy for the first time in 2007.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi had become the youngest Indian captain at the age of 21. His father, Iftikhar Ali Khan, also played for both India and England.