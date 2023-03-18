Sachin Tendulkar suggests dynamic format change to revitalise 'monotonous' ODI cricket

The rise in franchise leagues across countries have seen a major shift in interests from the longer formats to shorter versions. As a result many players are giving up on their central contracts and actively participating in these franchise leagues. A lot has also been spoken on ODI cricket's bleak future by ex-cricketers, and legendary batter also didn't shy from expressing similar views.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar speaks at India Today Conclave 2023 in New Delhi.(PTI)

Speaking at India Today Conclave, the Master Blaster passed a harsh remark on ODI cricket, labeling it ‘monotonous’. He also suggested dynamic changes, proposing it to make it a four-inning format, which he believe will draw more eyes.

"It's getting monotonous, without a doubt. The current format, which has been there for a while now is two new balls (per innings). When you have two new balls, you have kind of eliminated reverse swing. Even though, we are in the 40th over of the game, it's just the 20th over of that ball. And the ball only starts reversing around the 30th over.

“That element (reverse swing) is missing today because of two new balls. The current format, I feel, is heavy on bowlers. Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From the 15th to the 40th over, it's losing its momentum. It's getting boring,” said Tendulkar.

"So, both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it is more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two," he further noted.

Sachin also touched upon the debate sorrounding Indian pitches, which was criticised by a host of ex-cricketers. However, Tendulkar dismissed any such talks and stated that a cricketer's ability should be tested on every surface.

"We need to understand one thing that Test cricket should be engaging and it should not be about how many days it lasts, five days or whatever. We (cricketers) are meant to play on different surfaces; be it a bouncy track, a fast track, slow track, turning track, swinging conditions, seaming conditions with different balls," opined Tendulkar on Sports Tak.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri too expressed similar views while commentating during the Ahmedabad Test. Shastri in a conversation with Dinesh Karthik had suggested that the ODI format should be reduced to 40 overs a side contest.

