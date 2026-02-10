Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma seen in new avatar for ICC Men's T20 WC

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, T20 captain SuryaKumar Yadav and opener Abhishek Sharma were seen in a different avatar as DP World launched a new TV campaign titled "Go Beyond" for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma seen in new avatar

The film draws parallels between cricket and logistics, highlighting how progress in both is driven by continuous improvement, innovation and the ambition to reimagine what is possible. It reflects on overcoming challenges by constantly pushing beyond past benchmarks, as per a release from DP World Cup.

Sachin talks about going beyond a hundred centuries, Surya mentions going wild at the crease, more than anyone before, pointing to his 360-degree style. India's rising star and swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma confidently talks about making the powerplay louder than ever.Then, Sachin Tendulkar speaks again about going beyond the boundaries and reimagining the game.

Told through a generational lens, the film brings together a cricketing icon and the next wave of talent to reflect a shared belief in constantly raising the bar and challenging convention.

DP World Global Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, said, "I am delighted to partner with DP World on this campaign that demonstrates how success, in both logistics and cricket, requires pushing boundaries and going beyond past greatness. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup provides a platform for the next generation of superstar cricketers to create their own legacy. We hope this campaign inspires fans to push the limits of possibilities."

DP World Brand Ambassador, Abhishek Sharma, said, "I am very excited about playing in my first ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting later this week. My game relies on taking on the opening bowlers, setting the tone early and scoring quickly. I have been inspired by some of the greats who have worn the jersey before me, but this tournament is my time. My ambition is to show fans not to simply stand on what has gone before, but to go past it."

Suryakumar Yadav, India Captain, added, "This ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a huge tournament, both for me personally and for us as a team. Playing at home gives us a chance not just to win in front of our home fans, but to make history by becoming the first team to defend the title. There have been many greats who have played our game, but this is our moment to go beyond - a mentality I hope others aspire to follow."

India started their title defence against the USA in Mumbai on February 7 with a 29-run win over the USA, with a vital contribution of 84 runs by the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. India will next face Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

The film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India, Gurugram, directed by Faraz Ali and produced by Crazy Owl Films, India.

The campaign film will be broadcast across television and digital platforms through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final on 8th March and will also be amplified across DP World's global social media channels.