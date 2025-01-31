Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket’s greatest icons, will be honored with the BCCI’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board’s annual gala on Saturday. The legendary batter, who redefined the sport with his impeccable technique and longevity, will receive award for 2024. Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will receive BCCI lifetime achievement award(AFP)

“Yes, Sachin will be honoured at the Naman Awards on Saturday. Its about time he got this honour, what has he not done for Indian cricket. We will be giving the CK Nayudu award to him,” a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

With an astonishing 664 international appearances, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI history, accumulating 15,921 runs in the longest format and a staggering 18,426 in the 50-over game.

His records for most Test (200) and ODI (463) appearances remain untouched, highlighting his dominance across generations. He also played one T20I in his career. Tendulkar's impact on Indian cricket extended far beyond numbers, inspiring millions with his performances.

Tendulkar joins an elite list of past recipients of the honor, which was awarded last year to former India head coach Ravi Shastri and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer.

His recognition by the BCCI further cements his legacy as one of the sport’s most celebrated figures, nearly a decade after he bid farewell to international cricket.

Tendulkar's legacy

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to play the game, Tendulkar made his debut at the age of 16 during India's tour of Pakistan in 1989. Throughout the 90s, Tendulkar remained the backbone of Indian batting order, producing incredible performances against top-quality oppositions across the world.

The well-documented and numerous batting records apart, Tendulkar was also a key member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, which was his record sixth and last appearance in the showpiece.

At his peak, his dominance was such that opposition teams often admitted that his was the wicket they prized above all, recognizing the psychological edge he gave India simply by being at the crease.

Tendulkar becomes the 31st recipient of the prestigious C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in 1994 to honor India's first Test captain, Col. C K Nayudu.

(With PTI inputs)