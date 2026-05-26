Sachin Tendulkar vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: When Genius got faster

Every Indian teenage batting prodigy eventually meets Sachin Tendulkar's shadow. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached that shadow earlier than most, but the comparison already risks missing the real story.

Sachin Tendulkar in Old Trafford and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL.(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The question is not whether Vaibhav is the next Sachin. The question is how much cricket has changed since Sachin was first asked to prove that a boy could survive among men.

The old examination

On November 15, 1989, a 16-year-old walked out in Karachi against one of the most hostile pace attacks ever assembled. Sachin Tendulkar scored 15 and was dismissed by Waqar Younis, who was himself on debut. Neither player knew it, but both were about to undergo the same examination: whether their bodies and minds were built for the sharpest men's cricket on earth.

That examination had a specific character. It demanded endurance. Could a teenager absorb Imran Khan's aggression, Wasim Akram's swing and Waqar's reverse, take a blow to the ribs - which Sachin did, in the fourth Test of that Pakistan series - and still come back to the crease? In year one, 215 runs at 35.83. Year two, 373 at 41.44. Not spectacular numbers. Proof-of-belonging numbers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The landmark arrived at Old Trafford in August 1990. India chasing 408, the series alive, 109 for four. The 17-year-old scored 119 not out off 189 balls - 17 boundaries, strike rate 62 - and drew the Test. He was not trying to dominate. He was trying to survive. His teenage genius was first confirmed by the right to occupy a crease for hours. That was the currency of the old economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The landmark arrived at Old Trafford in August 1990. India chasing 408, the series alive, 109 for four. The 17-year-old scored 119 not out off 189 balls - 17 boundaries, strike rate 62 - and drew the Test. He was not trying to dominate. He was trying to survive. His teenage genius was first confirmed by the right to occupy a crease for hours. That was the currency of the old economy. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The first exam for Sachin Tendulkar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (HT Digital)

{{^usCountry}} The new examination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new examination {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first landmark arrived very differently. On April 28, 2025, aged 14 years and 32 days, he walked out for Rajasthan Royals chasing 210 against Gujarat Titans and scored 101 off 38 balls. The century came off 35 deliveries - second-fastest in IPL history, fastest by an Indian. Of his 101 runs, 94 came from boundaries. He refused to run. The field was irrelevant to the mathematics he was doing.

Nine days earlier, on debut, his first ball in IPL cricket, off Shardul Thakur, went for six. He was 14 years and 23 days old.

By the end of IPL 2025: 252 runs in seven matches, strike rate 206.56. By the end of the league stage IPL 2026: 583 more runs across 14 matches, strike rate of 232.36. Fifty-three sixes in 2026 alone, the second-most by any batter in one edition of the IPL in history. Thirty-seven of those came in the first six overs; no other batter in the competition reached 30. A second century, 103 off 37 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring 12 sixes, the most by an Indian in a single IPL innings. Then 93 off 38 against Lucknow, 88 of those 93 runs from boundaries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sachin's first job was to not look out of place. Vaibhav's first job is to make the field look outdated.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes IPL’s hottest trading stock, but Virat Kohli remains cricket’s blue-chip giant

The real comparison is cricket's economy

Sachin belonged to a cricket economy built on red-ball validation, national-team pathways and patience-heavy public judgement. His teenage record was measured in averages, not strike rates. There was no auction price to justify. He carried his tenth-grade school textbooks on India's 1990 England tour. The scrutiny was intense, but it operated on a human timescale.

Vaibhav belongs to a completely different system. His visibility was built inside the IPL. His value is measured in auction efficiency - ₹1.1 crore at auction, 835 IPL runs at a strike rate of nearly 224 in return. He operates inside the Impact Player era, where a 20-ball powerplay burst carries the tactical weight that older cricket reserved for a session of careful accumulation. His public verdict arrives in overs, not innings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The numbers do not describe two batters of different quality. They describe two batters being asked to prove different things by different sports. Sachin's proof-point century took 189 balls. Vaibhav's took 38. Cricket did not merely find another teenage sensation. It changed the definition of one.

The distance

Sachin built his case across four years. The public eventually arrived at certainty about him, but the runway was long. Vaibhav has no such runway. The IPL does not offer one. His examination is not whether he can belong. It is whether he can detonate a match from ball one, every time, against the best T20 bowlers on the planet.

Sachin's teenage greatness was built on the right to stay. Vaibhav's is being built on the demand to explode. The distance between those two expectations is the story. It is not Sachin versus Vaibhav. It is old cricket's patience versus new cricket's impatience, and the teenager in the middle of it is simply the clearest evidence of how completely the terms have changed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON