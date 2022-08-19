'Sachin was careless. He didn't respect our bowling': PAK legend makes huge claim about India vs Pakistan Test in 1999

Team India will reignite its rivalry against Pakistan in the blockbuster clash in men's Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. The two sides met last in the T20 World Cup in 2021, where Pakistan defeated the Virat Kohli-led Indian team by 10 wickets. Since then, Team India saw significant changes with Rohit Sharma succeeding the star Indian batter in captaincy role, while a number of new faces emerging – especially in the bowling attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meetings between India and Pakistan have been confined to continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments over the past few years due to political tensions between the two countries. Justifiably, the encounters between both sides precede massive build-up across both nations, and the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup in India, Star Sports have been sharing a number of a videos including former cricketers from the countries. Earlier this week, Shoaib Akhtar also recalled his fond memories in one of the videos posted by the broadcasters on their official YouTube channel, as he talked about a 1999 match in Kolkata, where he had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar on a first ball duck.

Also read: Watch: Ishan keeps composure despite being attacked by bug during national anthem, video sends ripples through internet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the moment, Akhtar claimed that he felt Tendulkar “didn't respect” the bowling attack.

“I thought Sachin was careless. The crowd was roaring during that time, the fans were backing him a lot. So I don't think Sachin was too careful about the conditions,” Akhtar said.

“He did not respect the bowling at that time.”

India had eventually lost the match by 46 runs, as Saeed Anwar smashed an incredible 188 in the second innings, handing the home side a target of 279. Even as India made a strong start with openers Sadagoppan Ramesh and VVS Laxman forging a 108-run stand, the side faced a batting collapse with the side being bowled out on 232.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON