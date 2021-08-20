'Sachin Tendulkar was the best technical player I ever played against': Allan Donald

A look at Sachin Tendulkar's stats in South Africa showcases how much he enjoyed batting in the country. In 15 Tests, the India batting legend garnered 1,161 runs at an average of 46.44 in South Africa throughout his career. If that was not all, Sachin also scored 1,453 runs in South Africa in 40 ODIs, at an average of 38.23 throughout his career.

Perhaps, this is why when asked to name his toughest opponents during his playing days, former Proteas pacer Allan Donald picked Sachin Tendulkar name's first.

"There were undoubtedly three players that I categorise in different ways. It's like a pub quiz this one. I get this question a lot. The guy I played who was technically the best I ever played against was Sachin Tendulkar because I found out in South Africa that he could adapt his technique to conditions in South Africa better than any other Indian in those days," Donald said in a video uploaded on Cricket Life Stories Youtube channel.

"He played the ball much later, he left the ball later. You know that if after an hour he is on 20s or 30s, it could be a long day for you. So, technically, Tendulkar was the no. 1," Donald said.

The legendary pacer went on to explain why Brian Lara and Steve Waugh were two of his other toughest opponents during his playing days.

"No. 2 was Brian Lara. Absolute genius. For me, Brian, on any surface - he was the best stroke maker I have ever played against. You know you have to take him on, you knew you have to be very, very aggressive," he said.

"Some of the strokes he could play were quite laughable. Because for a guy who had this big backlift, jumps across his stumps, had the most unbelievable hand-speed and feet, to hit a ball just back of the length through midwicket for four. The genius was Brian Lara," Donald added.

"The toughest and most resilient - the guy really made it look ugly and hard but wanted to battle was Steve Waugh. I am sure he will forgive me for saying, he did not play anything sort of amazing to look at. But boy, did he put his value, his number after you to come after him. He loved it so much to be involved in that battle," the 54-year-old said.

