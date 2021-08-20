'Kohli's way is to get abusive. He's got a good array of swear words': Nick Compton on India captain

Former England opening batsman Nick Compton feels Virat Kohli's language is 'excessive' and that the India skipper needs to mellow down as he is the one representing the Indian cricket team and needs to realise that people look up to him. Compton's comments come after Kohli was engaged in several verbal duels with members of the England team during the second Test at Lord's.

On Day 4, Kohli and Anderson had a heated exchange, with both having a back-and-forth jibes at each other during India's batting in the second innings. Whereas on the final day, the India captain kept chirping away at Ollie Robinson and Jos Buttler while the two batsmen tried to save the Test for England. Compton realises that sledging has become part and parcel of the game, but the former opening batsman stressed on how different Kohli's methods are as compared to Anderson.

"I do agree (others do it as well). (James) Anderson's got his ways. It's not just Kohli, I am not saying that. But his language is quite excessive. Anderson will do things in a different way. Kohli’s way is to get very abusive. He has got a good array of swear words that he uses. We don’t want to throw stones on this player and that player, otherwise we get into a big argument," Compton told SportsKeeda.

“Indian players must give it back (to England). I am not saying they shouldn’t be aggressive. I think (Ravindra) Jadeja has got that in him. I think that you do get a good mixture within the team. There are different ways to being aggressive. Kohli can probably do it in a more intelligent way, without having these abusive fights. Sometimes the best way is to say nothing and go out there and get a hundred," he added.

Compton feels while there is nothing wrong with a bit of verbal duel, the line must not be crossed. And especially when it's Kohli, who Compton says is a role model to several youngsters watching cricket around the globe.

“I think we should let it go on. We need some theatre and entertainment. We need characters in the game, Kohli is a character. He brings a lot to cricket. I am a real admirer of him as a player. His leadership is sometimes overemotional. But I think he has brought a lot to cricket. It is important that characters are brought in. You don’t want the match referee stepping in every time everyone says something. Otherwise, the game just becomes over-governed. It becomes like naughty school children in the playground. These are adults, these are international professional cricketers.

"A bit of banter, there's definitely a place to use that. It just needs to be done in the right way. Kohli's got to realise that he is an inspiration to other young players. Using foul-mouthed language, I don't think it is necessary," he signed off.