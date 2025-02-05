Sachin Tendulkar's 'shoulder before wicket' vs McGrath: The infamous 'Tenducker' tale that inspired hilarious commercial

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath reunited in a light-hearted advertisement earlier this week, rekindling memories of a controversial dismissal from the 1999 Adelaide Test. In the ad, Tendulkar humorously suggests that McGrath might need an eye check-up, referencing the infamous 'shoulder-before-wicket' incident. Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath appeared in an ad where they recalled the infamous dismissal in 1999(YouTube)

The incident occurred during India's tour of Australia in 1999, during the second innings of the Adelaide Test. Facing a daunting target of 396 runs, India was struggling at 24/3 when Tendulkar, the team's captain and premier batter, took the crease. McGrath, renowned for his lethal swing and precision, was in the midst of a formidable spell.

Anticipating a bouncer, Tendulkar attempted to duck under a delivery from McGrath. However, the ball didn't rise as expected and struck him on the left shoulder, which was positioned in front of the stumps. Umpire Daryl Harper deliberated before raising his finger, adjudging Tendulkar out leg-before-wicket (LBW).

This decision was met with immediate surprise and debate, as the ball had made no contact with the pads – a rare instance leading to the term 'shoulder-before-wicket'.

The dismissal had significant implications for the match. Tendulkar's early exit for a duck demoralized the Indian side, which eventually succumbed to a heavy 285-run defeat. Beyond the immediate impact, the decision became one of the most debated umpiring calls in cricket history.

Fans and analysts questioned the interpretation of the LBW law, especially when the ball strikes a part of the body far removed from the legs.

Years later, Daryl Harper reflected on the incident, stating, “I look back on that 'Tenducker' decision every day of my life... I'm still extremely proud of that decision because I considered the action before me and applied the law without fear or favour.”

In the recent advertisement, Tendulkar and McGrath showcased their camaraderie by playfully revisiting this moment. Tendulkar jests about the decision, implying that McGrath might benefit from an eye examination, to which McGrath responds in kind. The advertisement was for an eye-care organisation.