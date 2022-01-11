'Sachin was struggling for form. Sourav was given a debrief': Vaughan narrates unheard story of famous Tendulkar wicket

Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar is one memory Michael Vaughan will remember for the rest of his lives. It's probably a take he will tell his grandkids. A fine batter of his generation, Vaughan held multiple records with the bat and even though he picked 22 international wickets, clean bowling Tendulkar with a classic off-spinner's dismissal in the 2002 Test series between India and England promises to remain one of the most cherished moments of his entire career.

"Well, you know, Sachin was struggling for form. I thought I would just throw one out there. The ball before, he had wacked me through extra cover so I thought I'll bowl this a bit high, wide and slower. Just bowled it in the rough and hit the top of off stump. Still got it, got the ball signed by Sachin," Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

In a Test match at Nottingham, Vaughan bowled a ball that turned sharply and beat Tendulkar's expansive cover drive to knock the top off his off-stump. India were reduced to 11/2 before Tendulkar and Dravid revived the innings with a 163-run partnership. Tendulkar was nearing his century – he was eight runs short of it – when Vaughan's vicious off-spinner denied the batter of a hundred.

While this story is nothing new, what happened after the match is something that has never been spoken of. i.e., until now. Vaughan recalled how he went inside the Indian dressing room and revealed details of what transpired in there.

"Sourav (the then Indian captain) was given a debrief. I asked him if I could come in. Sachin was on the left so I just snuck in and said 'If you don't mind, can you just sign it? Straightway he did and said cheers. Slightly fortunate I must admit. I think he was batting on 90 at that time," added Vaughan.

