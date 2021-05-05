'Sad to see another big tournament being affected': Ex-Pakistan all-rounder disappointed with postponement of IPL 2021

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the postponement of the Indian Premier League 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL Governing Council took a unanimous decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely after a rise of Covid-19 cases in the tournament’s bio bubble.

Mahmood on Tuesday took to Twitter and stated that the coronavirus pandemic has led to several challenges and it was sad to see another big tournament getting affected.

“We are in a worldwide pandemic - faced with several challenges. It’s sad to see another big tournament being affected - however it’s the right decision taken at this point. It’s important to understand nothing can be water tight and working against a pandemic is challenging itself,” Azhar tweeted.

The spike of positive cases in the bio-bubble had already resulted in the postponement of two IPL games earlier. Monday’s KKR vs RCB clash was rescheduled after spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier returned with positive results. Later, the CSK vs RR fixture, which was supposed to be played on May 6, was also rescheduled after a couple of fresh cases were reported from the CSK camp.

However, the governing bodies were forced to take the massive step as two more players – SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and DC’s Amit Mishra were infected by the virus. The league organisers also issued a formal statement and said that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.