Sadeera helps Sri Lanka see the bright side

Sri Lanka’s troubled World Cup campaign has reflected their fall in recent years and having to qualify for the tournament. Three defeats in the first four matches, to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia, before the win over Netherlands arrested that fall.

Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands.(PTI)

A bright streak through this gloom has been middle-order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama. The 28-year-old has been a picture of consistency, topping the batting charts with 230 runs in four games, surpassing Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis (218 runs), who now occupies the second position. Samarawickrama’s century against Pakistan helped register 344/9 while his unbeaten 91 stood out in the victory against the Dutch.

The wicketkeeper-batter, known for his ability to score centuries across formats, has yet to don the keeping gloves due to Kusal Mendis being the preferred gloveman. His batting style, reminiscent of former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, has earned him admiration. The five-wicket win against Netherlands has only boosted his standing in the team.

Samarawickrama acknowledged Jayawardene’s influence on his batting technique. The former skipper and batting great is with the team as a consultant at this World Cup.

“I know he is a legend, and we can seek advice from him in a tournament like this. He knows how to handle high-pressure situations and his presence in this World Cup is invaluable. I approach him for guidance, and he readily offers his insights. I’m thrilled to work with him,” he said.

Samarawickrama first made headlines with a 126 in school cricket, which led to his inclusion in Sri Lanka’s under-19 squad. There he continued to impress, scoring 265 runs at an average of 44.17 during the 2014 Youth World Cup. Samarawickrama has had to work diligently to earn his place in the senior national side.

On Saturday in Lucknow, batting at No. 4, Samarawickrama shared in a 52-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Pathum Nissanka and added 77 runs for the fourth wicket with Charith Asalanka. “It was challenging during the middle overs because the ball was moving around at times. Charith and I understood that the latter part wouldn’t be easy, so we needed to build a solid partnership in the middle overs.

“So, our plan was to take the game deep. We focused on finding singles, sticking to our basics. I wasn't concerned about my personal score, we needed a win. As a team, I believe we executed our plan well and I’m delighted to contribute 91 runs. It’s not a century but being on the winning side is what matters the most. I’m pleased with the team’s performance,” he said.

Samarawickrama’s strong work ethic has been a significant factor in his success. He is often seen training alone, even beyond the scheduled practice sessions the day before the match. “Over the past year, I’ve consistently dedicated myself to training, maintained that commitment. It’s through this dedicated effort that I’ve been able to succeed in various situations like this. I’m thrilled about it.”

His scores so far in the World Cup are 23 (vs South Africa), 108 (vs Pakistan), 8 (vs Australia) and 91* (vs Netherlands).

The victory against Netherlands has reignited hopes within Sri Lanka, and Samarawickrama, whose next test will be against England in Bengaluru, against opponents who are reeling after the huge defeat to South Africa in Mumbai but are always capable of bouncing back.

“Our plan was all about regaining momentum as a team after losing three games. Now, we know we have to face strong teams next, and we can’t afford to make mistakes. It’s crucial for our team to come together, discuss strategies, focus on the fundamentals and prepare for the upcoming matches. We must give 100% effort. That’s the only way we can sustain our presence in this tournament.”

