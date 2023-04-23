'Said in second game... he's an India player. Will bang those doors down': Shastri's enormous prediction for IPL star

The 2023 Indian Premier League has seen a number of uncapped Indian players dishing out impressive performances. While Rinku Singh made his mark with his miraculous effort against defending champions Gujarat Titans, smashing five sixes off successive deliveries to win the game for Knight Riders, Tilak Varma has produced some sensational performances while batting at middle and lower-middle order for the Mumbai Indians.

Ravi Shastri

In six matches for MI so far, Tilak has scored 217 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 156.12. Tilak burst onto the scene in the previous edition – which was also his maiden IPL outing – and despite MI finishing at the bottom of the table, the 20-year-old star batter gained laurels for his aggressive approach; in 14 matches for the side, Tilak ended as its top-scorer with 397 runs. This year, Tilak has arrived after impressive performances in domestic cricket and former India head coach Ravi Shastri is mightily impressed with the youngster.

Shastri believes that the MI batter has grown heaps-and-bounds from the previous edition and that it's only a matter of time when Tilak will be banging the doors to enter the Indian team.

“The standout player is Tilak Varma. I said in the second or third game of the commentary that he's an India player in near future. He will be banging that door down. He's got that all-round ability, not just to finish off at the end, but the clarity of thought as well. When he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first 10 balls, he's not afraid to take his chances and back his strength,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

“Rohit said a very good line at presenation in this one game. He said Tilak doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. He's not worried about the reputation, in the sense that he's not overawed. He plays what's on offer, irrespective of the name, which is there for everyone to see. He's got a wde range of shots, the temperament, he looked very good last year, but he's looking better this year. You watch for players who improve,” Shastri further said.

