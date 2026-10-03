Saim Ayub's ‘baby cradle’ send-off for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds fresh edge to India vs Pakistan clash in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

When it comes to cricket, the occasion can hardly be bigger than India vs Pakistan, even though the fixture has lost its competitive edge in the recent past. However, the difference in cricketing quality does not mean the pressure has gone away from the game. Players dream of delivering in this game and becoming a hero in the eyes of their fans.

Saim Ayub celebrating after getting the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Screengrab from Sony Sports Network X)

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The enormity of the occasion, the pressure of the game, and add to that a gold medal being at stake. Saim Ayub’s gesture after getting the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match gives you an idea of all those external factors in the match.

Sooryavanshi, at 15, has already begun to have an imposing effect on the opposition before a game has even begun. His power hitting, range, and ability to maintain top gear have made him a case study for all teams before they take him on. Pakistan might have done similar homework on him before coming into the Asian Games final.

Deep Dive What impact did Saim Ayub's celebration have on the India vs Pakistan Asian Games match? Saim Ayub's 'baby cradle' celebration after taking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket highlighted the intense rivalry and pressure of the match, showcasing how emotions run high in India-Pakistan encounters. How is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the Asian Games compared to previous India-Pakistan encounters? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance in the Asian Games marked his first significant appearance in an India-Pakistan match, anticipated to test his abilities similarly to how legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli faced pressure in their early encounters. What factors influenced the pre-match predictions for the India vs Pakistan gold medal match? The pre-match predictions considered factors like team composition, recent performances, the spinner-friendly pitch conditions, and the experience of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and the quality of spin bowling from both sides.

The onus was on him to give India a strong start with Abhishek Sharma after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. The two left-handers had a good look in the first over and then started switching gears. It looked like Sooryavanshi had gauged the pitch brilliantly as he waited on the back foot to play the big shots. After being 2 of five balls, Sooryavanshi launched two sixes, one over the square and one over long-on. Just when it appeared that the opening partnership would take the game away from Pakistan, the lack of experience caught up with the 16-year-old.

Saim Ayub does not shy away from expressing himself

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep against Saim Ayub on a back of a good length delivery. The result was a faint edge to be taken by Usman Khan behind the stumps. India’s ‘wonderkid’ had to walk back after getting a start, and his senior partner, Abhishek Sharma, looked visibly disappointed with the option Sooryavanshi had taken on that delivery. However, it was a big relief for the Pakistan team, and Saim Ayub’s celebration made it clear. The off-spinner made a ‘cradling the baby ’ gesture towards the batter as he walked back to the pavilion. Things remained calm after that, and the Indians did not respond to the instigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep against Saim Ayub on a back of a good length delivery. The result was a faint edge to be taken by Usman Khan behind the stumps. India’s ‘wonderkid’ had to walk back after getting a start, and his senior partner, Abhishek Sharma, looked visibly disappointed with the option Sooryavanshi had taken on that delivery. However, it was a big relief for the Pakistan team, and Saim Ayub’s celebration made it clear. The off-spinner made a ‘cradling the baby ’ gesture towards the batter as he walked back to the pavilion. Things remained calm after that, and the Indians did not respond to the instigation. {{/usCountry}}

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In recent times, controversial celebrations have been part of the India vs Pakistan clash. During the Asia Cup 2025, Haris Rauf came into the limelight for some of his gestures, which drew responses from the Indian cricketers. These later led to sanctions against the cricketers involved. However, no such incident occurred in the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match.

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Notably, defending champions India are looking to complete a double of gold at the Asian Games. The women’s cricket team has already won the event and secured the gold medal. It is a great opportunity for Shreyas Iyer and his men to do their part and add to India’s gold medal tally.