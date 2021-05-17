'Some people have mental constipation': After fixing jibe, Salman Butt responds to Vaughan for 'below the belt' remark

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has responded to Michael Vaughan's scathing remarks on Twitter and described the "match-fixing" jibe as a "below the belt" hit. Butt, in a video on his Youtube channel, had questioned Vaughan's remarks on India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Vaughan, in an interview on Spark Sport, had said that had Williamson been an Indian, he would be called the world's best batsman, directing that Kohli's huge fanbase in India is the reason most believe he alone is the best in the world.

Also read: 'You forgot to mention that I haven't been a match fixer': Vaughan gives scathing response to Salman Butt

Butt, in a video on his Youtube channel on Saturday, asked Vaughan to back his remarks with stats and called his remarks "irrelevant". In response, the former England captain took to social media, and slammed Butt for "corrupting" the sport with "match-fixing".

Now, in another video uploaded on his Youtube channel on Sunday, Butt responded to Vaughan and said that some people have "mental constipation".

"I don't want to get into details. I just want to say that he's picked the topic in the wrong context. There is no justification for a reaction like this. This is very below-average, below-the-belt. If he wants to live in the past and wants to talk about it, he surely can. Constipation is an illness. Things get stuck and they don’t come out that easily. Some people have mental constipation. Their minds are in the past. That doesn’t matter," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

"We spoke about two great players and there was no need to take it into a different direction. But he has opted to. The year he has mentioned, he can go on. It's the past and it's gone. But that doesn't change the actual fact, which we spoke about. Had he provided some statistical presentation, some logic, some experienced-based observation, it would have been better. We too could have learnt something.

"Had he spoken about cricket and proved us wrong or proved himself right, it would have been fun. But that didn’t happen. To go below the belt is an option everyone has. It just defines what you pick to do, it defines you. Now that he has done, it, he can keep on doing it as much as he can. It doesn't affect anyone, but he has just defined himself," he signed off.