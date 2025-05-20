Sam Curran involved in Abhishek-Digvesh spat? England star's lookalike, in SRH shirt, mocks Rathi as LSG lose

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi was always bound for a little bit of a disagreement with some batter one of these days, with his enthusiastic and in-your-face wicket celebration designed to get on a dismissed batter’s nerves. It came to be in the eighth over of SRH’s chase, as Rathi picked up the big wicket of the rampant Abhishek Sharma, having the opener caught on the boundary after scoring 59(20). Australian YouTuber Jake Jeanings has been in India to watch the IPL, making a series out of looking like English cricketer Sam Curran.(Screengrab)

While the pair of Indian players had a brief altercation after Abhishek took issue with Rathi’s celebrations with SRH ahead in the chase, Rathi’s notebook-signing celebration would come back to haunt him as the SRH fans in Lucknow used it against him during an expensive over later on in the innings.

In particular, Australian YouTuber Jake Jeakings, who is notorious for being the spitting image of English cricketer Sam Curran, was seen doing the notebook celebrations in the crowd after Rathi was hit for a hat-trick of fours in his final over of the innings by Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis.

The Curran doppelganger has been a common sight throughout IPL 2025, supporting a number of different teams and making waves as he played into how similar he looks to the English all-rounder. Needless to say, it was quite an amusing sight to see someone who looked exactly like Curran pull out this celebration, particularly while cheering for SRH at the Ekana Stadium.

Abhishek and SRH with the last laugh as LSG eliminated

The final over of Rathi’s spell put SRH well and truly in control of the chase, undoing what had been a pretty good performance that included the wickets of Sharma as well as Ishan Kishan. Abhishek’s early onslaught and a good clip of scoring through the middle overs ensured SRH could see home the chase fairly comfortably, chasing down the target of 206 with 10 deliveries to spare.

Despite the hot-headed moment between Rathi and Abhishek, it was all smiles between the pair at the end of the match, as they were seen sharing smiles and leaving the competition on the field behind them in good spirit. "I spoke to him after the game, and it is all good now,” said Abhishek in the post-match show.

Rathi has been LSG’s leading bowler this season, now with 14 wickets in 12 games. However, his effort wasn’t enough to stave off defeat and therefore elimination in what was a must-win match against SRH to keep their playoff hopes alive.