'Massive moment. Feeling so emotional': Jayasuriya leads wishes for Sri Lanka after historic series win over Australia

In a time when Sri Lanka is suffering from an economic crisis and situations of strife throughout the country, a period defined by instability and uncertainty, their cricketers banded together to produce a series of results that united the country in support of their team and provided moments of joy as Sri Lankan cricket showed signs that they intend to come roaring back as contenders in the near future.

The four-run victory in Colombo on Tuesday sealed a 3-1 series win against a team that began the series as ranked number one in the world. Combined with Dasun Shanaka’s heroics in the final T20I, the recent weeks have seen the Sri Lankan team show spirit and great ability as they provided their fervent fans many reasons to cheer: supporters packed the stadiums in their thousands and put on show immense passion despite the fuel shortage currently plaguing the island nation, becoming the perfect example of how sports can go above and beyond.

There was certainly something special about the series win: in the second and fourth ODIs, Sri Lanka staunchly defended totals that most had pegged Australia to easily overcome, including bowling 43 overs of spin in the fourth ODI. In the third ODI, they chased down a steep target of 290, and made it look routine. This is the first time Sri Lanka have beaten the Aussies at home in an ODI series since 1992, and their first bilateral win since the heyday of Sangakkara, Dilshan, Jayawardena and Malinga in 2010.

In honour of the achievement, tributes on Twitter flooded in from several former Sri Lankan players such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, and Upul Tharanga, as well as current Test players Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Both sides will meet in the final ODI of the series on June 24. It will be followed by two Tests.

