Sandeep Sharma's gesture after Quinton de Kock decides to walk takes internet by storm in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Twitter was buzzing after Punjab Kings pacer Sandeep Sharma patted on Lucknow Super Giants' opener Quinton de Kock's back after the latter had decided to walk despite the umpire turning the bowler's appeal down in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It all transpired in the 13th over of the LSG innings on Friday when de Kock flashed at a length delivery from Sharma which was going away and got a faint nick to the keeper Jeetesh Sharma.

The PBKS players led by Sandeep Sharma immediately went up in a big appeal but the on-field umpire shook his head. De Kock, however, decided to walk even before the PBKS players could consider taking a review.

Seeing de Kock walk back Sandeep Sharma patted the South Africa keeper-batter and also said "thank you." The PBKS right-arm seamer's gesture as well as de Kock's decision not to wait for PBKS to go for a review was hailed by netizens on Twitter.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sandeep Sharma's gesture after Quinton de Kock decided to walk in PBKS vs LSG match

That wicket turned out to be an important event in the match as the LSG innings derailed after that. De Kock was nearing his fifty and looking ominous when Sandeep Sharma stopped him in his tracks for 46.

LSG then lost four more wickets in quick succession as PBKS took complete control of the match. Kagiso Rabada was brilliant in the middle as he ended up with four for 38.

The Lucknow-based franchise, however, somehow managed to claw their to 153 for 8.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl. Punjab did not make any changes from the previous game while Lucknow brought in Avesh Khan in place of Manish Pandey.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

