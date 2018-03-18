 Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for comparing Mumbai with Colombo | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for comparing Mumbai with Colombo

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the T20 tri-series involving Indian cricket team, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy 2018, took to social media to express his views on the cleanliness aspect of Colombo, but his followers did not agree.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2018 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Sanjay Manjrekar is currently in Colombo, commentating for Nidahas T20 Trophy.
Sanjay Manjrekar is currently in Colombo, commentating for Nidahas T20 Trophy.(Twitter)

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been at the receiving end for comparing cleanliness between one of the most populous city in Mumbai and the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

Manjrekar, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the T20 tri-series involving India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy 2018, took to social media to express his views on the cleanliness aspect of Colombo, but his followers did not agree.

Appreciating the Sri Lankan capital, Manjrekar shared a photograph on his Twitter page and wrote, “Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo.”

Not only his followers disagree with the former cricketer, but also criticised him for his views over his hometown Mumbai.

