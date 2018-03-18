Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for comparing Mumbai with Colombo

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been at the receiving end for comparing cleanliness between one of the most populous city in Mumbai and the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

Manjrekar, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the T20 tri-series involving India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy 2018, took to social media to express his views on the cleanliness aspect of Colombo, but his followers did not agree.

Appreciating the Sri Lankan capital, Manjrekar shared a photograph on his Twitter page and wrote, “Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo.”

Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo.#AlreadySwachhSriLanka pic.twitter.com/zRbIsrt837 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2018

Not only his followers disagree with the former cricketer, but also criticised him for his views over his hometown Mumbai.

Only tweets, no work to improve ur homeland.. height of mediocracy n hypocrisy...wen did u clean Mumbai beaches last — Amit Sharma (@AmitSha40565968) March 15, 2018

BCCI or IPL Franchisee can use its funds to clean Juhu Beach ? why pay UNADKAT 11 crores? pic.twitter.com/6oeJALaqLY — Suresh Venkataraman (@sureshtv) March 15, 2018

give Ur cricket commentary a nice scrub and you will become @cricketaakash — Akshay Patil (@simplyPatil) March 15, 2018

Give Sanjay Manjrekar a nice scrub and you will get Sanjay Bangar... — LaidOffEngineer (@LaidOffIndian) March 15, 2018

Believe me if you were given a nice scrub you would have atleast qualified to play at azad maidan... you were lucky to play for india# no talent — kaushal shah (@kaushal30177671) March 15, 2018

Serious problem with some Sanjays two of them are



Manrekar & Jha — Photo©️hopper (@photo_chopper) March 16, 2018