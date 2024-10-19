Sanjay Manjrekar reminds New Zealand of Team India's 'T20 World Cup Final comeback' in stern warning after Day 3 heroics

India showed immense resilience in the ongoing Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, defying the odds after a shocking collapse in their first innings. Bundled out for a mere 46 runs in response to New Zealand’s commanding 402, India faced an uphill battle heading into the second innings. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) talks to his teammate Sarfaraz Khan during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(AFP)

However, the hosts fought back on Day 3 with a much-improved performance, ending the day at 231/3, trailing by 125 runs. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan were at the forefront of India’s resurgence, giving the team a glimmer of hope for a remarkable comeback in the Test.

India’s second-innings fightback came on a day when the pitch conditions seemed to favour the batters more than it had earlier in the match. Rohit Sharma played a solid knock at the top of the order, setting the foundation before Kohli and Sarfaraz steadied the ship.

Their partnership not only stabilised the innings but also fueled belief in a possible turnaround as India aimed to overturn the significant first-innings deficit. Kohli’s composure and Sarfaraz’s aggression provided the much-needed momentum, leaving the door slightly ajar for a miraculous comeback.

The response from India did not go unnoticed, with former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar issuing a stern warning to New Zealand. Taking to social media platform X, Manjrekar praised India’s spirited reply and urged the Blackcaps to be wary of India’s ability to stage a comeback. Drawing parallels with India’s stunning victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, Manjrekar emphasised the Indian team’s knack for turning the tide in pressure situations.

Manjrekar's tweet

“If I were NZ, I would be slightly worried with India’s strong reply. This Indian team has a great knack of coming back. Only recently SA needed 30 off 30 balls in the WT20 finals, remember that comeback?” Manjrekar wrote on X, referring to India’s dramatic World Cup win, where the bowlers defended a seemingly modest total to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

With two full days of play remaining in the Bengaluru Test, India’s hopes now rest on the shoulders of Kohli and Sarfaraz. If the pair can continue their partnership and chip away at the deficit, India might just pull off another famous comeback, one that Manjrekar has already hinted could trouble New Zealand. The battle is far from over, and the Test remains delicately poised as Day 4 approaches.