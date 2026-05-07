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Sanjay Manjrekar tears into KL Rahul after DC collapse vs CSK: ‘Signed death warrant for your team’

KL Rahul could only register 12 off 13 balls on Tuesday as Delhi Capitals fell to a defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:00 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Sanjay Manjrekar didn't hold back as he made a brutal analysis of KL Rahul's batting approach after Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. DC put on a poor batting display, scoring 155/7 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the target with ease, reaching 159/2 in 17.3 overs.

KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal.(AFP)

After five overs, the DC star had registered 12 off 12 balls and then was dismissed in the first ball of the sixth. Receiving a tossed up delivery from Akeal Hosein, Rahul tried to go inside out over cover, but ended up slicing it in the air for Ruturaj Gaikwad to take a simple catch.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting left raging on live TV, nearly hurls mic after PBKS’ horror catching meltdown vs SRH: ‘It’s a virus’

‘Signed death warrant for your team’

Taking to Instagram, Manjrekar said, "It’s almost like odd and even games, where sometimes he goes after the bowling straightaway, which is the KL Rahul you want."

It wasn't just Rahul, who flopped vs CSK, it was also his other teammates. Rahul's opening partner, Pathum Nissanka, was dismissed for 19 runs off 15 balls. Meanwhile, skipper Axar Patel could only get two off six balls.

Speaking after the defeat, Axar said, "Obviously, the way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short."

Commenting on his side's batting form, he said, "Yes, obviously, considering our batting, I think that’s a positive. Even after losing five wickets, the way we finished at the end was good. So yes, that is a positive. But I feel in bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep."

 
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Home / Cricket News / Sanjay Manjrekar tears into KL Rahul after DC collapse vs CSK: ‘Signed death warrant for your team’
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