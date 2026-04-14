Sanju Samson beats Jasprit Bumrah to win ICC award for T20 World Cup heroics

The ICC Player of the Month awards for March have been announced following voting by global fans registered with the ICC, as well as a specialist panel comprising renowned former international cricketers and media personnel. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson clinched the prestigious ICC award in the men’s category, beating his teammate Jasprit Bumrah after his heroics in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He also finished ahead of South African Batter Connor Esterhuizen, who impressed in his breakout series against New Zealand in March.

Sanju Samson named ICC's Player of the Month(PTI)

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“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to sink in fully,” said Samson in an official media release.

He also went on to add, “This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best.”

Sanju's performance

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{{^usCountry}} Sanju’s recognition comes on the back of his stellar performances in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where he was named Player of the Tournament after delivering clutch performances for his team in the knockout stages. Despite early struggles in the WC campaign, following a poor T20 series against New Zealand, he regained his form and backed himself when his team needed him the most, finishing with 321 runs in the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanju’s recognition comes on the back of his stellar performances in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where he was named Player of the Tournament after delivering clutch performances for his team in the knockout stages. Despite early struggles in the WC campaign, following a poor T20 series against New Zealand, he regained his form and backed himself when his team needed him the most, finishing with 321 runs in the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His unbeaten 97 in the virtual quarter-final against ruthless West Indies, followed by back-to-back 89 against England in the semi-final and New Zealand in the final, played a crucial role in India’s title defence. His selfless performances at the most crucial stages helped India become the first team to retain the title, following their convincing T20 World Cup win against South Africa in 2024, and also the first to win it on home soil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His unbeaten 97 in the virtual quarter-final against ruthless West Indies, followed by back-to-back 89 against England in the semi-final and New Zealand in the final, played a crucial role in India’s title defence. His selfless performances at the most crucial stages helped India become the first team to retain the title, following their convincing T20 World Cup win against South Africa in 2024, and also the first to win it on home soil. {{/usCountry}}

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His teammate Bumrah, despite being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 in 8 matches and being named Player of the Match in the final at Ahmedabad for his spell of 4 for 15, fall short of the award this time in front of explosive Samson.

In the women’s category, Amelia Kerr, captain of the New Zealand women’s team, clinched her third Player Of the Month award after dominant performances with both bat and ball in the series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, as the White Ferns built momentum ahead of their title defence at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June.

“It’s been a special month for the White Ferns. It’s always nice to be able to contribute to wins for your country but seeing the way the whole team has played, the selflessness and the belief is what has been the highlight for me this past month,” said Kerr.

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