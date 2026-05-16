Sanju Samson, CSK leaders face criticism for Anshul Kamboj's Lucknow shellacking: ‘Not so many cricket smarts on ground’

It is one of the most brutal things about the IPL that one or two brutal outings can colour even the most successful seasons for the worse. Anshul Kamboj had been one of the best bowlers in the tournament as he led CSK’s chase for the playoffs, but after being taken apart by Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in Lucknow, his season figures took a massive dent.

Ansul Kamboj conceded 63 runs in just 16 deliveries, taken apart in Lucknow in a CSK loss.(REUTERS)

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Bowling 2.4 overs for 63 runs, with Marsh and Pooran both hitting four sixes in a row against him in consecutive overs, Kamboj’s economy for the season went up by nearly an entire run, up to 10.11 for the season. But despite the shellacking at the Ekana, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu believed it had to be written off as an off day against two elite in-form internationals with nothing to lose.

"The guy has been bowling so well throughout the season, you're bound to have a bad day," said Rayudu, speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s show. "It's like getting a duck. You're getting a golden duck. And if you look at those balls that he has bowled… most of the balls were decent. It's just some incredible hitting. And he came across Mitch Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who is just finding form.”

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: CSK playoff equation gets tense as Michael Hussey delivers bold verdict after humiliating LSG defeat Lack of experience bites CSK hard {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: CSK playoff equation gets tense as Michael Hussey delivers bold verdict after humiliating LSG defeat Lack of experience bites CSK hard {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Marsh rose into sixth in the Orange Cap list with a brutal 90, as he clicks into gear a little too late for LSG’s liking. Likewise for Pooran, who started the season in terrible form and was scratchy in this match, before exploding with four sixes to end the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marsh rose into sixth in the Orange Cap list with a brutal 90, as he clicks into gear a little too late for LSG’s liking. Likewise for Pooran, who started the season in terrible form and was scratchy in this match, before exploding with four sixes to end the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rayudu further argued that much of the damage against Kamboj – a 28-run over and incessant hitting streaks – was also a function of a lack of experience on the CSK squad, with a lack of top-end experience and a composed arm around his shoulders costing the Indian pacer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rayudu further argued that much of the damage against Kamboj – a 28-run over and incessant hitting streaks – was also a function of a lack of experience on the CSK squad, with a lack of top-end experience and a composed arm around his shoulders costing the Indian pacer. {{/usCountry}}

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"I feel the CSK side, when you look at them at the ground, they're not too many smart heads, experienced heads there. Players who could just control the game, who can just go and give [Kamboj] a pat, saying, 'boss, just wait, hang on for ten seconds, tie your laces up,’” explained Rayudu.

Rayudu said someone like Samson should have taken that moment to calm Kamboj down, but pointed out that Samson is not a player who really involves himself in such situations.

"Not so many cricket smarts on the ground except maybe Sanju [Samson, the wicketkeeper]. And he is generally not someone who... it's too far away. He doesn't intervene…” said Rayudu. “Just change his chain of thought. Don't get him lost in that moment.”

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CSK’s bid for a surprise playoff appearance is suddenly in massive jeopardy, as they need to pull off bigger wins and potentially hope for some results to go their way as well.

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