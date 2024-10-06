Sanju Samson's dry run in international cricket decoded ahead of BAN T20Is: 'He shows as if it's very easy…'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav had the tricky task of choosing Abhishek Sharma's opening partner for the T20I series versus Bangladesh, but they seem to have found a temporary option. The selectors rested vice-captain Shubman Gill for the T20Is to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the upcoming long Test season. Ruturaj Gaikwad also failed to make a place in the squad. India's Sanju Samson has scored 444 runs in 30 T20Is at an underwhelming average of 19.30.(PTI)

Skipper Surya has already revealed that Sanju Samson has been chosen as the opening batter for the three-match T20Is.

"Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series, going forward with Abhishek Sharma," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.

Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has also backed Sanju Samson to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, considering his decent experience batting in the top order.

"Sanju re baba - make Samson open because Abhishek Sharma is certain at one end. However, since you have not picked Ruturaj Gaikwad, he was playing in the Irani Trophy, so only Sanju Samson is left. He has opened, he has played at No. 3, and we have even seen him bat down the order at No. 5 and No. 6," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Samson has earned marquee status in the IPL but is yet to make a mark in the Indian colours. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper, who made his debut in 2015, has been in and out of the Indian setup and is striving hard to establish himself as a mainstay for the Indian team.

‘How did you do that Sanju’

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements have given him another chance to cement his place in the T20I set-up.

The wicketkeeper batter has scored 444 runs in 30 T20Is at an underwhelming average of 19.30.

Chopra pointed out what is pulling Samson down at the international level and said sometimes he tries too many shots, leading to his dismissal.

"He is an incredible and mighty player. When he scores runs, he shows as if it's very easy to bat. However, his problem is that he goes for one too many shots. Then he gets out and you say - 'How did you do that Sanju, this was a chance and you let it go'," Chopra added.