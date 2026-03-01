Sanju Samson emotional after beating Virat Kohli’s MCG epic, taking India to T20 World Cup semis: ‘Kept doubting myself’

Cometh the hour. Cometh the man. Sanju Samson possibly played a career-defining knock on Sunday, taking India into the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The right-handed batter from Kerala hit an unbeaten 97 to help India chase down the target of 196 in the must-win Super 8s Group 1 match against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata with five wickets and four balls to spare. Samson's knock was so good that even Virat Kohli, India’s chase master, would approve. During his knock, Samson registered the highest individual score for an Indian batter in a run chase in T20 World Cups, surpassing 82 not out by Virat Kohli against Australia in Mohali in 2016 and against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022. Sanju Samson of India celebrates the win against West Indies. (Hindustan Times)

Samson's knock is all the more special considering the backdrop. Initially dropped owing to poor form and Ishan Kishan's stunning run, and then came back into the playing XI in the Super 8s stage just because the management wanted to disturb the apple cart and have a right-hander up top to throw the opposition's plans of starting with the off-spinners inside the powerplay.

Also Read: Sanju Samson masterclass buries West Indies ghosts; single-handedly takes India to T20 World Cup semifinals However, against the West Indies, Samson anchored the innings against the Windies in a tricky chase of 196. He lost Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan as partners at the other end; however, he continued to mix caution with aggression, and eventually, he took India home. After hitting the match-winning boundary in the final over off the bowling of Romario Shephard, Samson went down and thanked the almighty. He was quickly surrounded by his teammates, who rushed to pile on him and celebrate the notable feat.

Samson, who made his T20I debut for India 11 years ago, was deservingly adjudged as Player of the Match, and in his post-match interview with Ian Bishop, the 31-year-old said that he was waiting all his life to play such a knock, and he cannot explain his happiness after taking India over the line in a crucial encounter.

“It means the whole world actually to me, I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, this is the day I was waiting for and very grateful, very thankful and I have always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs but I have kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it but I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I am very happy,” said Samson.

“I have been playing this format for a very long time, I think playing IPL around 10 to 12 years and playing for the country from last 10 years, I have not been playing but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats, I think it's very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me, too. I think with my experience. I have only played maybe 50-60 games, but I have seen around 100 games,” he added.

‘Learned from the best’ Samson also said that he might not have played many games for India in international cricket, but he took learnings from watching the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and from how some of the best in the business go about building their innings.

“I have seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game. So I think as last game we were batting first so it was all about setting a very high score so that's how I wanted to go big right from ball one but this game was completely different. I think as soon as I wanted to go a bit higher, we were losing wickets,” said Samson.

Talking about his game plan, Samson said that his focus after losing wickets at regular intervals was to build partnerships and take the game deep. Samson was involved in valuable partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, and the small, steady stands in the middle helped India never fall behind the eight ball.

“So I think I wanted to build a partnership, wanted to keep on focusing on my process, and I never felt that I would do something special like this, but I was just focusing on my role and just keeping one ball at a time, and I was very grateful. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life,” said Samson.

“I just brought myself into the present moment and just looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to the ball in merit. So I think that worked out pretty well today,” he added.

Speaking of the game, West Indies posted 195/4 after being asked to bat first. India then chased the total down in 19.2 overs owing to Samson's unbeaten knock. Tilak and Hardik also chipped in with valuable contributions of 27 and 17. India, the defending champions, will now take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium.