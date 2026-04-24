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'Sanju Samson has figured out his formula': Zaheer Khan decodes CSK opener's transformation after 101* vs MI

Sanju Samson had a shaky start to his IPL 2026 campaign, failing to build on his T20 World Cup 2026 form. But lately, he has been gaining momentum.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:39 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Zaheer Khan was left impressed with Sanju Samson's match-winning performance on Thursday as Chennai Super Kings thrashed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The opener once again showed why CSK decided to trade him in from Rajasthan Royals, sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran the other way. Samson smacked an unbeaten knock of 101* runs off 54 balls, packed with 10 fours and six maximums, and he was also striking at 187.04.

Zaheer Khan hailed CSK opener Sanju Samson.(AP)

He was there till the end, anchoring the innings and also got his hundred in the final ball, slamming a six as CSK reached 207/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called IPL's 'marquee player' by Hayden as teenager outshines Bumrah, Kohli: ‘Brian Lara-like’

‘Sanju Samson’s figured that formula': Zaheer Khan

Samson had a shaky start to his campaign, failing to build on his T20 World Cup 2026 form. But lately, he has been gaining momentum, and Zaheer pointed out that he has figured out his CSK formula.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former India player said, "He is looking more and more assured of playing a long innings. The day he is in, he can get out early, but the day he is in, he's going to make it count. And I think that's something you get a feeling that he's figured that formula. He has figured that thought process. He is not looking rushed. Even today, you know, when boundaries were coming, he had his options cut out. Like you could make out he is looking to either use the pace or if the ball is pitched up, he's going to go through covers, or its on the legs, he is going to go for it. There was a proper plan and there was a time if the ball is not in the area, he is okay to defend."

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / 'Sanju Samson has figured out his formula': Zaheer Khan decodes CSK opener's transformation after 101* vs MI
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