Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Samson has the potential of Yuvraj. He can hit six sixes in an over': Steyn's massive remark after IND vs SA 1st ODI

'Samson has the potential of Yuvraj. He can hit six sixes in an over': Steyn's massive remark after IND vs SA 1st ODI

cricket
Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Dale Steyn made a huge remark as he talked about Sanju Samson's prolific innings in the first ODI of the series between India and South Africa in Lucknow.

Sanju Samson; Yuvraj Singh(ANI/File)
ByHT Sports Desk

India fell short by merely 9 runs in the first ODI of the series against South Africa on Thursday. Chasing 250 to win in 40 overs (rain-shortened match), Sanju Samson (86*) and Shreyas Iyer (50) made significant contributions after a top-order collapse but couldn't take India to win; India needed 30 to win in the final over of the match and Samson smashed 20 off Tabraiz Shamsi's over, with one delivery resulting in a wide.

In the 39th over of the match, Samson didn't get a strike as Avesh Khan faced five deliveries; the duo's decision to take a double off the third delivery of the over, however, was criticised by former cricketers and fans alike. Kagiso Rabada conceded a no ball after dismissing Avesh, and a thick bottom edge off Ravi Bishnoi's bat resulted in a four through the third-man boundary to end the over.

Also read: Watch: 'Bas 2 shots se reh gaya' - Samson wins fans' hearts with brilliant reaction to final over thriller in 1st ODI

With 30 needed off the final over, spinner Shamsi conceded a wide first, followed by a six and two fours against Samson. However, the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter couldn't find a boundary in the fourth ball, thus confirming a win for the Proteas.

Reacting to the thrilling match in Lucknow, former South Africa bowler and pace legend Dale Steyn stated that he was “nervous” when Rabada conceded the no-ball because of Samson's exploits in the Indian Premier League.

“As soon as KG (Kagiso Rabada) bowled that no-ball in the last ball of his over, I was like, 'please don't let this happen'. Because you never know with someone like Sanju, especially with the form that he has got and the belief that he has. I watched him in the IPL, his ability to take down the bowlers and hit boundary at will, especially in the last 2 overs of the game, is incredible,” Steyn said in the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

Steyn also likened Samson to Yuvraj Singh, stating that the 27-year-old batter has the ability to hit six sixes in an over.

“Shamsi was going to bowl the last over and he (Samson) knew he (Shamsi) had a rough day. I was nervous when KG bowled the no ball. Because Sanju is a kind of guy who has the potential of Yuvi, to hit those six sixes and get team across the line when it needs 30+,” said Steyn.

Both sides will return for the second ODI of the series on October 9 in Ranchi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sanju samson yuvraj singh team india india vs south africa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP