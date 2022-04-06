‘Sanju Samson is answerable’: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri slam Rajasthan Royals' tactics vs RCB

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri were not pleased with Sanju Samson's tactics in the crunch situation of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. While Gavaskar criticised Samson's field placements when Dinesh Karthik was facing Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over, Shastri did not agree with the wicketkeeper-batter's decision to give Navdeep Saini the 15th over.

RCB had a required rate of 12 runs per over in the last 7 overs of the chase with only 5 wickets in the bank. Dinesh Karthik had just walked in and Shahbaz Ahmed was yet to strike it cleanly. The 14th over of the match, however, turned things completely as Karthik slammed Ashwin for 21 runs and won the battle of the Tamil Nadu veterans to bring RCB right back in the chase.

RCB still needed 61 runs in the last six overs but Samson decided to go with in the inexperienced Saini instead of Yuzvendra Chahal for the 15th over, which once again proved to be expensive.

"Ashwin helped (Karthik with that no ball) because you give momentum to a batter who has just come into the crease. He got a free hit. If that wasn't the case then he might have thought twice about whether to play that shot or not but once you get a free hit, you can go for the boundary hit. Then he got another one and the momentum was with him.

"You go for 21 now what does the fielding side do at that stage. The immediate next over, you gotta go for someone who is your banker. And I thought Chahal should have bowled that over. Yeah (tactical error from Royals).

"You went to someone as inexperienced as Saini. Of the entire lot, the most inexperienced was Saini. He went for 17 and you were done and dusted.

One just got the feeling that they (RR) just lost the plot. They didn't bowl to their fields. If fine -eg was up, they were being hit over fine-leg, if thirdman was up, the ball was squeezed through in that direction," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

Gavaskar was bemused with Samson asking Prasidh Krishna to bowl to Karthik with no protection in the deep square leg or deep mid-wicket area, where Karthik is very strong.

"Sanju Samson is answerable. Questions must be asked. No fielders in the deep on the on-side will always be easy picking for someone like Dinesh Karthik," Gavaskar said on commentary when Karthik hit Krishna's fuller length delivery towards the deep mid-wicket area for a boundary in the 19th over.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 44 off 23 balls while Shahbaz Ahmed was RCB's top-scorer with 45 off 26 as the stunning 67-run stand for the sixth wicket took the match away from the Royals.