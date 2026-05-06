‘Sanju Samson is doing what MS Dhoni did’: CSK’s new guiding force emerges

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Sanju Samson's efforts on the field since joining Chennai Super Kings. Samson made a sensational trade move to CSK ahead of this season with many eyes straightaway on him as the five-time champions started preparing for the future after MS Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career. The wicketkeeper batter has been the backbone of CSK, which their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also admitted. The wicketkeeper batter has smashed 402 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.43, which included a couple of centuries.

Sanju Samson has been the standout player for CSK this season.(ANI Picture Service)

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Meanwhile, Samson took charge of the chase with authority, guiding Chennai Super Kings to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals. Chasing 156, he remained unbeaten on 87 off 52 balls, striking seven fours and six sixes. He paced the innings neatly, ensuring there were no late stumbles as CSK wrapped up the target in just 17.3 overs. His knock not only sealed an eight-wicket victory but also gave the side a significant boost in net run rate, keeping them firmly in the playoff race.

Pathan drew a comparison between Samson and Dhoni, highlighting the wicketkeeper-batter’s growing influence in the CSK setup and his all-round contribution within the dressing room.

"Sanju Samson's contribution in the Chennai dressing room has been great. We have seen MS Dhoni contribute in every manner, whether it was helping the captain or sharing his experience in the dressing room. Sanju is playing the same role," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - CSK’s comeback tale warms hearts, but playoffs may again elude them; Gaikwad can still walk away with positives Axar Patel slammed for wrong decision at toss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - CSK’s comeback tale warms hearts, but playoffs may again elude them; Gaikwad can still walk away with positives Axar Patel slammed for wrong decision at toss {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The loss has put Delhi into a messy situation where they have to win all of their matches to make it to the playoffs. They surged early but have lost momentum, managing just one win in their last five and struggling to click with both bat and ball together. On current form, their chances of making it through appear slim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The loss has put Delhi into a messy situation where they have to win all of their matches to make it to the playoffs. They surged early but have lost momentum, managing just one win in their last five and struggling to click with both bat and ball together. On current form, their chances of making it through appear slim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pathan questioned Delhi Capitals’ decision to bat first after winning the toss, pointing to recent conditions and past struggles at the venue as factors they should have considered before opting to set a target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathan questioned Delhi Capitals’ decision to bat first after winning the toss, pointing to recent conditions and past struggles at the venue as factors they should have considered before opting to set a target. {{/usCountry}}

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"Batting first was the wrong decision. You were bowled out for 75 against RCB at this ground just a few days back. Weather played its part in that match as well. There was rain during the day ahead of this match. You had already won the toss, you could have bowled first and gotten the help that the CSK bowlers got," Irfan remarked.

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