Sanju Samson receives backing from across the border after T20 WC snub, ex-PAK spinner wonders ‘what has he done wrong’

The BCCI on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts from October 16 in Australia. Mohammed Shami, who was heavily missed in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, returns to the squad but as a standby player. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who also missed the continent event and were undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy, have returned to the squad.

However, one name missing from the list of players that BCCI announced and has possibly irked the fans is Sanju Samson. The star batter who travelled with the team to Ireland and West Indies earlier this year was also not considered for the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

While Indian fans lamented the omission of Samson, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has also received backing from across the border. Sharing his views on India's squad for the showpiece event, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels Samson should have been on the flight to Australia in place of Rishabh Pant.

"It is a bit unfair for someone like Sanju Samson. He should have been considered for the T20 World Cup squad. What has he done wrong to not find a place? He had also been ignored for India's home series against Australia and South Africa. I would have gone for Samson instead of Rishabh Pant," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

India will kick-off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Babar Azam and co had defeated the Men In Blue in the T20 World Cup played last year in Dubai.

Both the nations met twice at the Asia Cup and won one game each at the continental tournament. While India failed to advance to the finals after going down against Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Super 4 stage, Babar and co finished as the runners-up. They suffered a 23-run defeat in the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

