Sanju Samson reveals ‘emotional’ story about MS Dhoni

cricket Updated: May 04, 2020 19:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson.
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson.(PTI)
         

India batsman Sanju Samson has narrated an incident involving former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and referred to him as India’s greatest captain ever.

“A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India’s greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni,” Samson told Rupha Ramani in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle.

“You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes,” he added.

Samson then went onto talk about a dream featuring Dhoni. He revealed that hasn’t told him about this story yet but is planning to do so soon.

“I actually saw him in my dream where Mahi bhai was the captain of the team and he was changing the field around. I was standing in the slips and he said ‘Sanju wahan ja’,” Samson said.

“Then after a few days later he stepped down as captain and I thought how will my dream come true now.

“Then there was a game between India ‘A’ and England where they asked him to captain. And when I was standing in the slips and he said ‘Sanju udhar ja’.

“I think I should tell him that this happened and it just might bring a smile to his face,” he added.

