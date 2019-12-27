Sanju Samson showcases India credentials again with fine knock in Ranji Trophy

cricket

Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson once again illustrated his batting credentials as he put on a fine show with the bat fro Kerala against Gujarat in the ongoing edition of Ranji Trophy at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Friday. Despite his quick-fire knock, Kerala lost the match by 90 runs and remain winless after their first three outings in India’s premier domestic competition.

Needing 268 to win, Kerala lost three top-order batsmen for just 66 and that is when Samson joined Robin Uthappa in the middle. The latter was also dismissed two overs later but Samson’s fine half-century meant Kerala were back in business.

Till lunch, Samson had slammed an unbeaten 75 off 79 deliveries including eight boundaries and one massive six. His excellent counter-attack left Gujarat bowlers reeling, who were hit to all corners of the park by the talented youngster.

But things went south for Kerala in the final session of the day as they lost last five wickets of just 18 runs. Samson could add just three runs after Lunch while his teammates fell like a pack of cards, without troubling the scorer’s much. Axar Patel starred with the ball for Gujarat in final innings as he ended with outstanding figures of 4/50.

Despite Samson not being able to take his team home, he once again reminded the national selectors that he is ready to have another crack at international cricket. Samson was part of India’s T20I squads for their respective series against Bangladesh and West Indies but failed to break into the playing XI.

Samson has found place in India’s upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka as well and it will be interesting to see if he finally manages play his second T20I for the ‘Men in Blue’. This Ranji Trophy knock will definitely keep him in the team management’s mind when they select the XI for the first T20I in Guwahati.