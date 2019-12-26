e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Shoaib Malik takes cheeky dig at Indian cricket team on Christmas, fans hit back on Twitter

Shoaib Malik used a picture of him celebrating beside MS Dhoni with the caption - “Merry Christmas dosto and a very happy 25th December.”

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Shoaib Malik (L) and MS Dhoni.
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik took a cheeky dig at the Indian cricket team while wishing Merry Christmas to his fans on Twitter. Malik used a picture from the T20I encounter between India and Pakistan on December 25, 2012 where Pakistan were victorious by five wickets. Malik used a picture of him celebrating beside MS Dhoni with the caption - “Merry Christmas dosto and a very happy 25th December.”

 

Gautam Gambhir (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (42) were the top scorers for India in the encounter as they posted a total of 133 with Umar Gul picking up three wickets for Pakistan in Bengaluru. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target with two balls to spare and Malik slammed an unbeaten 57 off 50 balls to clinch the win.

The Indian cricket team fans did not react kindly on this joke and here are some of the replies -

 

 

 

 

Earlier in the year, Malik has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 9,000 runs in the T20 format. Malik achieved the feat during Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win over Barbados Tridents in Caribbean Premier League.

READ: No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle holds the record for being the leading run-getter in T20s. Gayle has 13,051 T20 runs to his name from 394 matches, and is followed by Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs in 370 matches) and Kieron Pollard (9,757 runs in 489 matches).

Malik, 37, has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is.

