Last chance for Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma before Asia Cup as Bumrah eyes sweep: India likely XI for 3rd T20I vs Ireland

With the series already sealed, Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will now aim to complete a whitewash when they lock horns with Ireland in the third and final T20I at The Village, Dublin on Wednesday. India won the series opener by two runs as per the DLS rule and then took an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the second T20I by 33 runs.

India predicted XI vs Ireland 3rd T20I(BCCI Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made a return to the international stage after a long injury gap, have been right on the money, showing no signs of discomfort. With nothing to lose India might look to try out the bench strength and give their premier pacers, who are part of the Asia Cup, some rest.

India head coach for the Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak, however, feels the pacers need more game time to prepare for the much anticipated 50-over World Cup, which will be played across India during October-November. So if they play it will be their third T20I match in the span of five days.

So if we see any change in the bowling department it will be young Arshdeep Singh, who can make way for either Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan. The latter had also travelled with the team for the West Indies tour but didn't get any game time. So if he is again kept on the sidelines, he will go into Asian Games without any game time, which could prove costly for the team.

All eyes on Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson

If we look at the batting department the opening pair is likely to remain the same, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India's charge. There could be a tussle between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, who will be travelling to China for the Asian Games. Samson, on the other hand, too would look to hold on to his position in the playing XI and get more runs to make his case stronger with the ODI World Cup fast approaching.

Tilak Varma was India's brightest star in the previous series but his bat has remained quiet in the two T20Is that have been played in Ireland. Varma has also been named in the Asia Cup squad and will look to get going in what will be his final match ahead of the continental event.

Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh showed how impactful they can be once they find the mojo. The pair had smashed 42 runs in the final two overs in the previous encounter and the management will hope for another powerful performance from the duo.

India predicted XI vs Ireland 3rd T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Top and middle-order: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

